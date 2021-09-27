Liver screening roadshow set to come to Doncaster

Now, men and women living in the borough are being encouraged to get a free liver check with the arrival of the charity’s mobile liver screening roadshow.

Members of the public can visit the mobile unit from 10am to 4pm at Clock Corner, outside the Frenchgate Shopping Centre on October 6 to find out how to keep their liver healthy and be offered a free liver scan. Nine in 10 cases of liver disease are preventable with the main causes being alcohol, obesity and viral hepatitis.

Pamela Healy OBE, Chief Executive of British Liver Trust, said, “One in five of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late. Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until symptoms appear, the damage is often irreversible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public can visit the mobile unit from 10am to 4pm at Clock Corner, outside the Frenchgate Shopping Centre on October 6.

“The Love Your Liver roadshow is a great opportunity for people to find out their risk of liver disease and receive a free liver scan to see if there is any early damage. Approximately 20% of the people our liver nurses scan need to have further checks.”

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps for liver health:

1. Drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week

2. Cut down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat, and take more exercise

3. Know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk

The roadshow comprises a mobile unit where people can take a free online screening test and find out if they are at risk. Free liver health scanning will also be available using a non-invasive device. Healthcare professionals will be on hand to provide advice on diet, exercise and healthy living to help keep your liver healthy.