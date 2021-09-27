Freak winds sweep through Doncaster street 'like a tornado'
Terrified residents feared for their lives as freak winds swept through an area of Doncaster this morning.
Residents were left counting the cost as gusts of wind described as “like a mini tornado” ripped through properties damaging roofs and cars on Welfare Road Woodlands during a rainstorm at 8.50am.
Diane Towey of Welfare Road, said: “I got up this morning and it was lovely, I was sat in the garden having a cup of tea, and then it started raining at about 8 o’clock.
“I was in the house with my little grandson watching the rain through the window on the patio.
“At ten to nine there was this gust and there were things flying either side of my house.
“I’m 55 and I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.
“I was shaking – I thought my roof was coming off.
She said the “tornado” lasted for five minutes.
“I looked and my back garden was full of debris.
“The neighbour’s chimney spell was damaged.
“All the neighbours were out quite a few roofs were damaged down Welfare Road - roof tiles were blown off.
“One blew off and smashed through the window of my neighbour’s car and the side of the car.
“It’s just a mess there is debris everywhere.
“It was unreal. My friend on Princess street rang me up and said they had had some wind but nothing like the pictures I took. It was horrendous.”
Resident Ryan Jacques sent in pictures of the damage.
He said: "It was like a mini-tornado ripping through Welfare Road and Woodlands.”