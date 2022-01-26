Doncaster woman raises thousands to ‘give back’ after cancer experience

Toni Welsh from Thorne was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in October 2016 at 36 years old, but always had her sights set on fundraising after being supported by Macmillan.

The charity ran a ‘Yorkshire Appeal’ last year, which saw funds raised stay in the county, which was the perfect opportunity for Toni to ‘give back’.

“I chose the Yorkshire Appeal because when I first heard, to know the money would help people in the area was important as I wanted the money to stay in Yorkshire,” said Toni.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Todd, DJ Chris Harvey, Meg Welsh, Toni Welsh, Kerry Kerrigan, and DJ Gordon Higham

“Me helping to raise money this year is my little way of showing my appreciation and giving something back for the support I received whilst I was on my journey.

“When I was on my journey, my head was in that much of a fuzz, I didn’t know if I was coming or going. Macmillan helped and took a worry away from me because at

first I thought I wasn’t going to afford staying off work. They just took that worry away from me.

“I was a single mum and we lived on our own. I didn’t know anything about what benefits I was entitled to. Macmillan came to visit me and got me on the right benefits. When I was poorly in hospital throughout my treatment, Macmillan nurses came and chatted to me. I always said when I got to five years, I’d raise money for charity.”

Toni underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy as part of her treatment and was always determined to ‘give back’ to Macmillan. After arranging a Soul and Motown night for September, Toni raised a remarkable £4,549.37 on the night, which included a raffle and two DJ sets, as well as other fun games and activities at Thorne Democratic Club.

It wasn’t the first time Toni had fundraised, having also raised £2,116 for Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support, as well as £1,627 for Breast Cancer UK last year.

She added: “It really wasn’t just me. I had the support to of the local community and it really touched me how they all came together to show their support. That’s what meant the most to me. I have so many people to thank like friends and family; my daughter Meg, best friend Kerry, Mick Cawkwell, Gordon Chris and Brad. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Fundraising Manager in Yorkshire, Laura Holohan, said: “We are so thrilled that Toni decided to fundraise having received great support throughout her diagnosis. Macmillan Cancer Support receives no government funding and relies almost entirely on donations – we simply couldn’t help the growing number of people who need us, without the support and generosity of our wonderful supporters like Toni.”

Macmillan is made up of millions of supporters, professionals, volunteers and campaigners. Together they aim to make sure each individual is treated like a person – not just a patient – and help them get the support they need to live life as fully as they can.