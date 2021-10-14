Doncaster schoolchildren help foodbank through harvest festival

Students from Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy alongside Sean Gibbons (second from right) and Mark Dockerty, Mexborough Foodbank Coordinator (far right).

Hundreds of food items donated at the school have been passed on to Mexborough Foodbank who support people/families less fortunate across Mexborough, Denaby, Conisbrough and Swinton areas.

Sean Gibbons, Managing Director of Food AWARE CIC & Mexborough Foodbank Manager said "I would like to pay special thanks to Ivanhoe Academy students, parents/carers and staff for another generous Harvest Festival donation this year and for almost 10 years of ongoing support.

This donation will help an increasing number of families across the local area who access emergency food via agency referral from our partner Mexborough Foodbank each week, especially as the winter period approaches in these extremely challenging times.

