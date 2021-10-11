Doncaster hospitals launch sponsored Christmas Star lights to honour NHS heroes and those we have lost
Doncaster’s hospitals will sparkle again this Christmas with the return of special festive star illuminations to honour the town's NHS heroes and those we have lost.
Health professionals at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital are planning for their buildings to shine with starlight this December, in tribute to the efforts of NHS heroes throughout the year, as well as in memory of those sadly lost to covid and other illneses.
A spokesman for the Trust said: “For the second year, we will be lighting up our hospital buildings with star light, in honour of those we have lost in 2021, as well as to show our appreciation to our NHS heroes, and others who have gone above and beyond throughout the year.”
A variety of stars, of all shapes and sizes, are now available to sponsor.
The illuminations will be safely secured to the buildings which make up local hospitals within the area, each bearing a special message from their respective sponsor. At night, they will begin to shine, filling the immediate area with seasonal starlight
Families, friends, businesses and other organisations can sponsor a star - which start at £300 - with a special dedication attached to each illumination, which will also be carried on the Trust's website dbth.nhs.uk and within its publications and social media platforms. All money pledged to sponsor a star will be directly reinvested into patient care, treatment and facilities.
Last year more than more than 60 local businesses, organisations and families, paid from £300 to £1,500 to sponsor a star, raising £30,000.
If you would like to sponsor a star, ring 01302 644244 or email [email protected]