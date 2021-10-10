WATCH: Eggborough cooling towers come crashing down in explosion heard across Doncaster
This is the dramatic moment when four huge cooling towers were demolished in a huge explosion heard across Doncaster this morning.
The remaining towers at Eggborough power station north of Askern came crashing down earlier today, with hundreds gathering to watch the controlled blast.
Dramatic drone footage, captured by Sky Revolutions shows the moment the towers were wiped off the skyline forever.
The four other towers were brought down on August 1.
The 300ft (90m) high structures have been demolished as part of a plan to redevelop the site.
It stood for 50 years in an area where all four Yorkshire counties - North, South, East and West - meet.
Police closed roads and 40 security guards patrolled a 350m exclusion zone while contractor DSM carried out the work
The 2,000-megawatt power station was decommissioned in 2018 because it was no longer financially viable.
It started generating electricity in 1967 and produced enough to power the equivalent of Leeds and Sheffield combined.