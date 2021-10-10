The remaining towers at Eggborough power station north of Askern came crashing down earlier today, with hundreds gathering to watch the controlled blast.

Dramatic drone footage, captured by Sky Revolutions shows the moment the towers were wiped off the skyline forever.

The four other towers were brought down on August 1.

The Eggborough towers come crashing down in a controlled explosion this morning. (Photo: James Hardisty).

The 300ft (90m) high structures have been demolished as part of a plan to redevelop the site.

It stood for 50 years in an area where all four Yorkshire counties - North, South, East and West - meet.

Police closed roads and 40 security guards patrolled a 350m exclusion zone while contractor DSM carried out the work

The 2,000-megawatt power station was decommissioned in 2018 because it was no longer financially viable.