Stagecoach asks passengers to be kind to drivers as some buses in Doncaster cancelled

Some Doncaster buses cancelled due to national driver shortage.

The company has posted on social media that due to staff shortages the following services will not operate today 11/10/21:

221 departing Rotherham at 0800 221 departing Rotherham at 1100 221 departing Doncaster at 1140 221 departing Doncaster at 1440 221 departing Rawmarsh Depot at 1704 221 departing Doncaster at 1820

Doncaster - Worksop 08:20 service 21 13:50 service 25 14:05 service 22 15:50 service 25 18:25 service 22 20:20 service 21 20:50 service 22

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worksop - Doncaster 07:00 service 22 12:35 service 21 12:55 service 22 14:35 service 21 17:05 service 25 19:10 service 22 19:38 service 21.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Please be kind to all bus drivers at this difficult time.

"Our teams are working incredibly hard to serve their communities during this national driver shortage and no-one deserves to face abuse at work.”