Doncaster girl, 7, raises £458 for hospital charity after climbing a mountain
An intrepid Doncaster schoolgirl who braved hailstones to climb a mountain in the Lake District has raised more than £450 for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:35 am
On October 20, Chloe Smith climbed the 950-metre-high summit of Helvellyn in the Lake District with her family.
She has raised a huge £456 so far.
She met with Director of Nursing, Abigail Trainer, to receive her certificate and voucher to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Abigail said: “Well done to Chloe for her incredible fundraising efforts for the Trust.”