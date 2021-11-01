Doncaster girl, 7, raises £458 for hospital charity after climbing a mountain

On October 20, Chloe Smith climbed the 950-metre-high summit of Helvellyn in the Lake District with her family.

She has raised a huge £456 so far.

She met with Director of Nursing, Abigail Trainer, to receive her certificate and voucher to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Smith met with Director of Nursing, Abigail Trainer, to receive her certificate and voucher to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.