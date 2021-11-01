Doncaster girl, 7, raises £458 for hospital charity after climbing a mountain

An intrepid Doncaster schoolgirl who braved hailstones to climb a mountain in the Lake District has raised more than £450 for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:35 am

On October 20, Chloe Smith climbed the 950-metre-high summit of Helvellyn in the Lake District with her family.

She has raised a huge £456 so far.

She met with Director of Nursing, Abigail Trainer, to receive her certificate and voucher to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Abigail said: “Well done to Chloe for her incredible fundraising efforts for the Trust.”

