Where can I get a lateral flow test in Doncaster? New Covid advice issued

I am feeling generally unwell but don’t have any of the three main symptoms of cough, temperature or loss of taste of smell – am I okay to go to work / school?

Although the three main symptoms do remain a good indicator, while community transmission is so high we would recommend that anybody feeling ‘generally unwell’ uses a Lateral Flow Test. If that is positive then you should self isolate and organise for a PCR test.

Somebody I live with has tested positive, can I still go to work / school?

Vaccinated persons and children: Any person aged under 18 years and 6 months and / or fully vaccinated do not need to isolate if they are well, however you are strongly advised to take a Lateral Flow Test every day for 7 days, before leaving the house.

People who are not fully vaccinated: Any person not fully vaccinated and living in the same household as someone with COVID-19 are legally required to stay at home and self-isolate.

What if I do not have any LFTs available?

If you are living with somebody who is positive (or have been identified as a close contact) but do not have any LFTs to hand, we would advise that you either order some online immediately or ask a friend to collect from a local pharmacy (reminder you no longer need a code to do this).

Until you have access to an LFT we would recommend that you self-isolate as a precaution.

I have tested positive, how long do I have to isolate for?