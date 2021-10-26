Weekly covid deaths double in Doncaster as cases continue to rise

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 541 over the weekend, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 50,488 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 25 (Monday), up from 49,947 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 16,141 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,254.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 119,825 over the period, to 8,809,774.

The figure does not include cases reported in Wales on Monday, due to a technical issue at Public Health Wales.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 909 people had died in the area by October 25 (Monday) – up from 906 on Friday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 12,275 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 207,252 people had received both jabs by October 24 (Sunday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.