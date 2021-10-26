Police swoops in Doncaster find 500 cannabis plants

These addresses were in Wheatley and Balby where we recovered over 500 plants and arrested three people.

A safe and variety of other items were stolen in a a burglary at a commercial premises on Balby Road.

Officers at the scene did some great work to identify a witness and three males running into a house nearby.

Police van responding to crime

On 13 October PCSOs spotted a vehicle that was suspected of being linked to burglary in another force area.

A male from a nearby address who came out and became abusive to the officers was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

We have also continued with deploying more officers into the town centre to tackle complaints of retail crime, drug use and anti social behaviour.

We have continued to disperse numerous people from the town centre who were breaching the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and been involved in many arrests.

However, I have two requests of readers

Please do not give money to people begging in the town centre or any other location.

I can assure you that partner agencies have offered housing accommodation and support to those who purport to be homeless and the vast majority of people are housed every night.

The second is for parents – please make sure you know where your children are going at weekends.

We have received some complaints about anti social behaviour in and around the Frenchgate Centre.

Over the past few weeks the Central and South Neighbourhood Team have been preparing for the dark nights period and in particular Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Traditionally, this has been a very busy period with increases in complaints about anti social behaviour and in particular he use of fireworks.

My plea is to think about your neighbours, your local community and behave responsibly.

We have arranged with partner agencies to have increased resources in our local communities to offer support and reassurance to residents.