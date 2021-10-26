Vehicles fined for carrying too much weight and taken off the A1 in Doncaster by police

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support have been working with Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to monitor and check vehicles on the A1 in Doncaster (Monday, October 25).

Several vehicles were found to be weight offences and involved prohibitions and fines.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “These could have all been avoided by either knowing what the unladen weights of the vehicles were before loading (and doing some subsequent maths), or taking some time to understand what the manufacturers plates mean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vehicles were fined for carrying too much on the road.

"Remember we don’t point these things out to gloat, we do so as it may just help someone stay on the right side of the legislation and most importantly stay safe.”

Keep up to date with all the latest crime news by following us on Facebook here.