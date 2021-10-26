Vehicles fined for carrying too much weight and taken off the A1 in Doncaster by police
Police fine drivers for carrying too much weight in their vehicles on the A1 in Doncaster – resulting in fines and prohibitations.
South Yorkshire Police Operational Support have been working with Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to monitor and check vehicles on the A1 in Doncaster (Monday, October 25).
Several vehicles were found to be weight offences and involved prohibitions and fines.
South Yorkshire Police Operational Support said: “These could have all been avoided by either knowing what the unladen weights of the vehicles were before loading (and doing some subsequent maths), or taking some time to understand what the manufacturers plates mean.
"Remember we don’t point these things out to gloat, we do so as it may just help someone stay on the right side of the legislation and most importantly stay safe.”
