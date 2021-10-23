Doncaster health chief urges people to err on the side of caution despite slight drop in Covid cases

In his weekly report, Dr Rupert Suckling, Director for Public Health in Doncaster, said: “Similar to the picture we’re seeing across the country at the moment, our local Covid case

rate is high.

"It currently stands at 551.8 per 100,000 people for the period 9-16 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Rupert Suckling

“This is actually a slight drop from the rates we were recording earlier in the week but is still far greater than we would like to see.

“This is especially true when looking at the rates within over 60s – statistically the most vulnerable age group to Covid.

“Our rates in over 60s have been hovering around the 300s this week, and the majority of patients being treated in hospital are also within this age bracket.

“Our vaccination programme continues to do much of the heavy lifting but with all this in mind, I would once again ask everyone to consider the risks and err on the side of caution over the coming days and weeks.

“If you are showing any symptoms, please isolate and book a test immediately. Don’t visit friends or family as you could be spreading the virus to someone much more vulnerable to it.

"This is especially important during half term, as many grandparents and family members will be providing childcare over the next week.

“Wearing face coverings in indoor crowded places, regular hand washing, regular LFT testing and getting vaccinated against both Covid and Flu are all ways in which we can play our part to keep communities as safe as possible.

“Importantly, anyone who had their second dose more than six months ago can now dial 119 or go on the NHS website to book their booster jab.

“I’d encourage everyone to do this as soon as possible.

“Finally, 12-15 year olds will soon be able to get their vaccines at vaccine clinics, not just at school.

"Watch out for further details on this next week via the Doncaster Council and Doncaster CCG social media pages.

“Let’s keep going and together, we can do it for Doncaster.”