New visiting rules at Doncaster hospitals following rise in coronavirus cases

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has introduced a raft of changes for people visiting Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough following the rise.

A spokesman said: “Over the last 10 days, we have seen a small increase in cases of Covid in the Doncaster community.

"As a result of this, and to minimise as much as we can the risk of COVID coming into our hospitals, some new visiting restrictions will come back into place on our sites.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rules are as follows:

Adult inpatients: One named visitor per person for one hour a day with screening on arrival.

End of life care: Open visiting is still available for patients receiving end of life care with screening processes in place.

Learning disabilities, complex needs and those with dementia: Two named visitors are permitted but at different times (only one visitor at a time). However, these visitors are not restricted to one hour.

Elective surgery and procedures – All visiting must be conducted virtually (via a phone, tablet or laptop), and is only permitted on compassionate grounds. If unsure, call the service you wish to visit.

Outpatients: One individual may accompany, however please note that they may be asked to leave if social distancing becomes a problem.

Emergency Department (A&E): Visitors are only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

Maternity and Paediatrics: No changes have been made to these areas and guidance remains the same.