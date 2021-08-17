Doncaster hospital trust pays tribute to  much loved mum and midwife of 30 years

Much-loved mum and midwife Susan Bishop

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: "It is with the greatest sadness that I share with you the news that, following complications related to COVID-19, our beloved friend and colleague, Susan Bishop, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"A skilled, compassionate and diligent Midwife of almost 30 years’ experience, Susan joined Team DBTH in 1978.

Described by colleagues as a great listener with a fantastic sense of humour, Susan was attentive, nurturing and a loyal friend who never had a bad word to say about others – all of the characteristics required of a wonderful midwife, and a cherished member of the NHS.

"Within our Trust, Susan meant so much to so many, but above all else she will remain forever within the hearts of the countless parents to whom she attended with boundless care, empathy and commitment. Susan helped to bring so many little ones into this world, and, while we grieve for her passing, we must celebrate a life which was spent in such a profound and positive manner.

"To Susan’s significant other, Paul, daughter, Natalie, and son, Simon, we share our most heart-felt condolences and we ask that their wishes are respected during this challenging time.”