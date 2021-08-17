461 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 36,212 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 35,751 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 11,577 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,724.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 858 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – up from 855 on Friday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 11,354 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 191,252 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 73 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.