Based in several community venues around Doncaster, Citizens Advice will be organising help and support sessions with residents closer to their homes.

James Woods, operation manager at Citizens Advice Doncaster, said: “The pandemic has forced services like ours to re-evaluate the way we offer support, and we look forward to supporting our clients in their communities, saving people needless journeys and anxiety.”

He added that the expansion of the service meant: “Offering the same advice that Doncaster residents have always relied on, but in the places that people need them, closer to their homes, to make sure no area goes overlooked.”

Some of the Doncaster outreach team

Starting this month, Citizens Advice outreach advisors will be stationed at: The Family Hub, Grantham St, Rossington - Monday; Community Centre Church, Armthorpe – Tuesday; Cantley Neigbourhood Centre, Cantley – Tuesday; Helping Hands Community Centre, Edlington - Wednesday; The Bridge Centre, Bridgestreet, Thorne - Thursday

Bullcroft Memorial Hall, Carcroft - Friday.

Advisors will be helping with all manner of issues, including benefits, immigration, employment, debt and housing issues.

The service, funded by donations from Doncaster Council, builds upon recent work to meet the increase in demand caused by the social and economic upheaval of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you’re in need of advice or information, drop in to one of their centres or make an appointment through the Doncaster office, by calling 01302 243057

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough is a registered charity.