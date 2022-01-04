Doncaster covid rates more than doubled in week before Christmas figures show

There were 3,489 new cases in the seven days to December 27; a rate of 1115.5 per 100,000 compared with 1790 cases , a rate of 572.3 the week before.

The UK average was 1,525.9 per 100,000.

However the latest figures show hospital deaths fell by a third in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures, for the seven days to December 27, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 345 (92 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 32 (8 per cent) have seen a fall.

In Doncaster 13 people with coronavirus went into hospital on 26 December 2021.

Between 20 December 2021 and 26 December 2021, 44 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 22.2 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 49 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 28 December 2021.

There were six coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 28 December 2021.