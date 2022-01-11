896 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Doncaster

A total of 76,789 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 11 (Tuesday), up from 75,893 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 24,550 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 22,051.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 115,280 over the period, to 14,732,594.

Changes to testing rules mean that from January 6 in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, and January 11 in England, people with a positive lateral flow test need to report their result and self-isolate, but do not need to take a confirmatory PCR test unless they develop symptoms.

Cases identified through a rapid lateral flow test are currently only included in case counts for England and Northern Ireland.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 986 people had died in the area by January 11 (Tuesday) – up from 985 on Monday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 13,307 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 214,672 people had received both jabs by January 10 (Monday) – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.