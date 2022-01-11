On the day of the Downing St Party on May 20, 2020, Doncaster hit 150 Covid deaths
On the day 100 people were invited to "bring their own booze" to Downing Street's garden on May 20, 2020, Doncaster’s Covid-19 death tally passed 150.
The news that one of Boris Johnson’s top officials hosted a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street in May 2020, when the UK was in the strictest stage of lockdown, has provoked anger and disdain around the UK.
It’s also been alleged that the event was attended by the PM and his wife.
The party is alleged to have taken place when outdoor gatherings were banned in England and thousands of people were unable to visit loved ones in hospital and were not able to attend funerals as the pandemic took its toll.
On that day, we reported that five new coronavirus deaths had been reported in Doncaster in the previous 24 hours,bringing the total of deaths in the town to more than 150.