On the day of the Downing St Party on May 20, 2020, Doncaster hit 150 Covid deaths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The news that one of Boris Johnson’s top officials hosted a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street in May 2020, when the UK was in the strictest stage of lockdown, has provoked anger and disdain around the UK.

It’s also been alleged that the event was attended by the PM and his wife.

The party is alleged to have taken place when outdoor gatherings were banned in England and thousands of people were unable to visit loved ones in hospital and were not able to attend funerals as the pandemic took its toll.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary