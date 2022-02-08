231 further coronavirus cases in Doncaster in the last 24 hours
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 231 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:53 pm
A total of 93,552 cases had been confirmed in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 8 (Tuesday), up from 93,321 on Monday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 29,909 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 27,214.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,171 over the period, to 17,932,803.