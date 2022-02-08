Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has revealed that last week it admitted its 5,000th Covid positive patient for treatment.

More than 4,000 people have been successfully treated and allowed home, while more than 1,000 people have now died from coronavirus in Doncaster.

"It's been a tough two years for everybody, and we're sure you've had quite enough talk of coronavirus to last you a life time, but please share some love in the comments for the men and women of our local NHS and their unrelenting commitment throughout the pandemic."

"It's been a tough two years for everybody, and we're sure you've had quite enough talk of coronavirus to last you a life time, but please share some love in the comments for the men and women of our local NHS and their unrelenting commitment throughout the pandemic.”