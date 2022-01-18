1,289 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 80,033 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 17 (Monday), up from 78,744 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 25,587 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 22,953.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 239,015 over the period, to 15,305,410.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 997 people had died in the area by January 17 (Monday) – up from 995 on Friday.

It means there have been 12 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on nine the previous week.

They were among 13,446 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 215,391 people had received both jabs by January 16 (Sunday) – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.