Road closures: eight for Doncaster drivers this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

There are eight road closures to look out for

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for sweeping of carriageway.

• M18, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for carriageway improvements.

• M18, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, slip road closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority network and National Highways network.

• M1, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound to M18 northbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.