A high volume of buses are suspended this week in Doncaster due to a driver shortage
A large number of bus services have been suspended in Doncaster this week as bus driver sickness becomes a problem.
There has been a national bus driver shortage in the last few weeks – First Bus have had to suspend many bus routes due to driver sickness.
On their website First Bus said: “Due to a national ongoing shortage of skilled drivers and increasing levels of staff sickness we are unable to run these trips – we apologise for any inconvenience.
"Further cancellations on the day are possible.
"Our online timetables, app and journey planners will not show these changes.”
The following bus routes have bus services suspended this week (Monday to Friday).
Routes 10, 16, 50, 50a, 51,51a, 57a, 57c, 58a,58c,72, 73, 84a, 84b, 87, 87a, 87b, 114, 115, 116, 138.
