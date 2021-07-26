Controversial plans for a new 5g mast near a Doncaster school

A planning application has been made to Doncaster Borough Council for a 5G mast to be built just yards from a Doncaster School.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd has applied for planning permission for the installation of telecommunications 5G equipment consisting of Phase 8 street pole of 20 metres in height with wrap-around cabinet, plus three additional cabinets, with ancillary works | Telecommunications Mast on Grange Road New Rossington.

The mast location is 197m from Grange Lane Infant Academy.

The proposed site of a new 5G phone mast in Rossington.

In their application the firm say Grange Lane Infant Academy has been contacted by email.

The proposal asks that all representations are received by 30th July 2021

You can make comments about this application on website or by writing to Doncaster Council, Development Management, Civic Office, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU.