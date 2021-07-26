Over 9,000 people in Doncaster to be helped back into work through a government new restart scheme

Maximus UK and its partners will be delivering the new Restart Scheme across South Yorkshire, supporting people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic back into work.

The Restart Scheme provides 12 months of tailored and community-based support for people who are long-term unemployed, and forms part of the government’s plan for jobs.

Dr Paul Williams, division president of Maximum UK, said: “Through delivery of the Restart Scheme, we are committed to playing our part in the national effort to rebuild the British economy.

The scheme hopes to create 9,000 jobs.

“We are looking forward to working with local community partners to help thousands of people to access effective, tailored support and overcome barriers so that they can get back into work.”

People on the innovative scheme will receive support to learn new skills, overcome barriers to work and gain access to vacancies to help them secure employment.

They will also be provided the opportunity to retrain to find work in growth sectors, gain professional accreditations and improve digital skills.

Michelle Leeson, managing director of GC Employment, said: “Here at The Growth Company, we are delighted with the Restart Scheme and we are looking forward to supporting thousands of individuals across South Yorkshire into employment.

“GC has delivered employment services within the area for the last ten years, and we are very much looking forward to building on our relationships with partners and employers to ensure that we can support individuals into successful outcomes.”