Six weekend fire incidents in Doncaster were all the work of arsonists

On Saturday, a Vauxhall Astra car was deliberately set on fire at 8.40pm on Braithwell Road, Braithwell. Firefighters from Maltby station attended. They left at 9.05pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving astro turf and paper at 9.35pm on Saturday on West End Lane, New Rossington.

Dearne firefighters were called out to a bed on fire on wasteland at 11.15pm on Sunday on West Road, Mexborough. The crew came away at 11.30pm. The fire is believed to have been stared deliberately.

There were six arsons over the weekend in Doncaster

Also on Sunday, a bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.50pm on High Street, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended and left at 12.05am.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 12.05am this morning on St Edwin Reach, Dunscroft.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.50am today on Crossfield Lane, Skellow. Firefighters from Adwick attended, leaving at 1.10am.