Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s one of the UK’s most common types of cancer 🏥

A new Hollyoaks storyline follows Mercedes McQueen who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK.

Nine in 10 people survive bowel cancer when diagnosed at the earliest stage

The UK offers a bowel cancer screening programme to those aged 54 to 74.

Hollyoaks returned to our screens this week with a devastating new storyline following one of the show’s favourite characters, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), who has discovered she has bowel cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Played by Jennifer Metcalfe, the story is incredibly personal as she lost her father to bowel cancer when she was 15 years old. Jennifer told Bowel Cancer UK: “This story is incredibly important to me. When I was aged 15 I lost my dad to bowel cancer and it has impacted my life hugely. I have never taken my own health for granted, so when we discussed the storyline I jumped at the chance to do anything that might encourage conversation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers in the UK. Speaking about the importance of raising awareness, Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Research shows that more than nine in 10 people survive bowel cancer when it is diagnosed at its earliest stage. By shining a lens on the disease, Hollyoaks will help us share the importance of early diagnosis and help save lives as Mercedes’ story unfolds.”

Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers in the UK. | Pexels/Kindel Media

What is bowel cancer?

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer in the UK. It can be found anywhere in the large bowel, which includes the colon and the rectum. It can be diagnosed at any age, but more than nine out of ten new cases (94%) are in people over the age of 50.

The earlier bowel cancer is detected the easier it will be to treat, with nine in 10 people surviving when it is diagnosed at its earliest stage, however more than 16,800 people in the UK die from bowel cancer every year.

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

The symptoms of bowel cancer, according to Bowel Cancer UK can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

bleeding from your bottom

blood in your poo

a change in your pooing habits, such as going more or less often, or diarrhoea or constipation that might come and go

losing weight but you’re not sure why

feeling very tired all the time but you’re not sure why

a pain or lump in your tummy

How can I get a bowel cancer test kit?

If you suspect you have symptoms of bowel cancer, you can ask your GP for an at-home test kit called a faecal immunochemical test (FIT), which will check for blood in your stool.

The test kit may be given to you by your doctor or may be delivered to your home. It includes step by step instructions so you can collect a small sample of your poo to send to the lab to test, your GP will then get your results.

If an at-home test kit isn’t available and your GP suspects you may have cancer they will refer you to a specialist. According to the NHS, the main test for bowel cancer is a colonoscopy, which is when a thin, flexible, tube with a camera is used to look inside your bowel, a small sample of your bowel lining called a biopsy may also be taken during the procedure.

What is the age for bowel cancer screening?

In the UK, everyone from the age of 54 to 74 years old is invited to take part in bowel cancer screening and is automatically sent an at-home test kit every two years. If you are aged 75 years old and over you can request a screening kit every two years by calling 0800 707 60 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollyoaks is available to watch on E4 Monday to Wednesday at 7pm. You can also stream episodes from 7am on Channel4.com.

You can learn more about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer and when to reach out to your GP at Bowel Cancer UK.