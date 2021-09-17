Trust running five Doncaster Schools recognised for outstanding governance practice

The governing board of Nexus Mulit-Academy Trust receiving their award for outstanding governance practice at the 2021 NGA Awards.

The category recognises a governing board with a solid strategic approach and a healthy culture where central and local governance works together as one organisation to best serve their schools.

The trust runs Bader Academy, Coppice School, Heatherwood School, North Ridge Community School, Pennine View School and others in Sheffield and Rotherham.

It was among 15 governing boards and eight governance professionals who received awards presented by Baroness Berridge (Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the School System) on September 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate the best of school and trust governance in England. They aim to recognise the achievements of volunteer school governors and trustees as well as governance professionals for their substantial and valuable contribution to education and their impact on the lives of children and young people.

Sam Henson, director of policy and information at NGA said that the board supported the trust to “rise to the challenge of meeting the complex needs of pupils and their families during the pandemic”. Judges also commended the board’s “commitment to putting the voices of pupils, parents and staff at the heart of decisions”.

Warren Carratt, chief executive of Nexus Multi Academy Trust said “It is a privilege to work for such dedicated and high quality trustees. We are beyond thrilled to have made it all the way to the finals, and are humbled by the company we find ourselves in and the recognition of our Trust’s efforts. The work of the NGA is essential in ensuring we have the best possible governance of our state education system, and this is enabled by having high support for those in governance roles. These awards help raise the visibility of governance, something we can and should all make a concerted effort to do every day, as we wouldn’t have Good or Outstanding schools without it!