Doncaster Rambler’s – Two Halls and A Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It used to be that most Tuesdays through the year were dry and warm, indeed it became a topic of fun. Now we are more likely to catch some water borne decease than sunstroke

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again the weather seemed to be against us. Monday had been fine and dry with some good periods of sunshine.

Tuesday was the opposite. Heavy rain in the morning was followed by heavy drizzle later. It was not really until we were finishing the walk that it cleared and some brighter weather arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time it was quite warm, so for most of the day we puffed and panted and perspired in our wet weather gear. Not that any of that prevented 22 Ramblers enjoying themselves.

Still cherpy

The walk route was new to most of us and the countryside and views ( when not obscured by rain clouds ) in that area are great.

Bolsover Castle, Sutton Scarsdale Hall and Hardwick Hall were rarely out of sight and there was a good variation of tracks and paths through woodland and across fields of wheat and barley to take our minds off the weather conditions.

Add to that a series of ' fascinating factoids ' from Alasdair concerning the history and residents of the 3 properties will help most of us remember a super walk ( apart from the rain ).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We set off from the car park on the StockleyTrail just off the A617 and headed north and it was not long before we could see Bolsover Castle in the distance off to our right ( cue first factoid ).

Turning left as we approached Carr Vale we passed a wetland nature reserve before crossing a muddy field for our morning coffee stop on the site of civil war battlefield (cue second factoid ).

Then another muddy field and over the M1 to reach the ruins of Sutton Scarsdale Hall ( factoid number three ). From there we were soon into Heath and a very welcome pub stop at The Elm Tree .

Tables outside to sit at and large umbrellas to shelter under. Excellent . Although by then the rain had mostly stopped anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressing on we eventually went south and having once again crossed the M1 entered the grounds of Hardwick Hall where we tarried by the side of the lily pond for an afternoon coffee stop to admire the view of the hall and to receive our last factoid from Alasdair.

The way across the grounds back towards our cars seemed like a steady climb after what had otherwise been a generally flat walk.

But perhaps it was just that we were getting tired after 11+ miles. Thanks to both Alasdair and Neil for devising the walk and sharing the leading and back-marking.

Steve for the photos and finally to Frank who is making the role of ' gateman' his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.