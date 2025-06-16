The emergence of AI in the SME managed service provider sector

AI can provide transformational benefits for business in the MSP sector, a leading expert has said.

Doncaster-based expert, Roy Shelton, the CEO of the Connectus Group, said opportunities in this area have never been more widespread.

But Mr Shelton, who will oversee a series of workshops on the topic later this year, said roll-out needs “careful consideration and strategic planning”

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant concept reserved for tech giants; it's becoming an integral part of the UK’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), particularly within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) sector,” he said.”

As businesses strive for efficiency, scalability, and enhanced customer experiences, AI offers transformative potential.However, its adoption requires careful consideration and strategic planning.

Here Roy Shelton provides his expert guide

AI: A Catalyst for Change in the MSP Sector

Roy says: “AI technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, and automation, are reshaping how MSPs deliver services. From predictive maintenance and automated ticketing systems to advanced cybersecurity measures, AI enables MSPs to offer proactive solutions that anticipate client needs and mitigate risks before they escalate.

Digital transformation is a journey that begins with understanding our clients' strategic goals and then integrating technology solutions that drive those objectives forward.

Initial Considerations Before Deploying AI

Roy says: “Before integrating AI into their operations, MSPs should address several key considerations:

Strategic Alignment: Ensure that AI initiatives align with the company's long-term goals and client needs. Data Quality and Accessibility: AI systems require high-quality, structured data. MSPs must assess their data collection, storage, and management practices. Infrastructure Readiness: Evaluate existing IT infrastructure to support AI workloads, including processing power and storage capabilities. Skill Development: Invest in training staff or hiring talent with expertise in AI and data analytics. Cybersecurity Measures: Implement robust cybersecurity protocols to protect AI systems and the sensitive data they process.

"At Connectus our model of 'connect, protect, and collaborate' aims to mitigate cost, complexity, and risk for our clients. By being on the G-Cloud 13 framework, we can further demonstrate our commitment to making digital transformation accessible to a wider audience of government and public sector bodies, knowing that they are accessing approved suppliers and services."

Requirements for Successful AI Deployment

Roy says: “For AI initiatives to succeed, MSPs must:

Develop a Clear AI Strategy : Define specific use cases and outcomes expected from AI integration.

: Define specific use cases and outcomes expected from AI integration. Ensure Data Governance : Establish policies for data privacy, quality, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR.

: Establish policies for data privacy, quality, and compliance with regulations such as GDPR. Foster a Culture of Innovation : Encourage experimentation and continuous learning within the organization.

: Encourage experimentation and continuous learning within the organization. Monitor and Evaluate Performance: Regularly assess AI systems to ensure they deliver the desired results and make adjustments as needed.

Conclusion:

Roy says: “The integration of AI into the MSP sector offers significant opportunities for growth and innovation. However, to harness its full potential, MSPs must approach AI deployment with careful planning, strategic alignment, and a focus on continuous improvement. For UK-based MSPs, embracing AI is not just about adopting new technology; it's about transforming business models to meet the evolving needs of clients and staying competitive in a rapidly changing market.”

For more free advice visit www.connectus.org.uk