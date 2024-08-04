St Leger Homes are pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Winterbottom as their new Director of Property Services.

Lee has gained considerable experience from his work in the social housing sector over the last 25+ years. He began in 1997 in the Repairs and Maintenance service for Chantry Housing and has since gone on to work in a number of senior leadership roles.

These include Head of Planning and Delivery at Together Housing Group, where he was in charge of repairs, maintenance and investment work for 38,000 properties across the North of England; and his most recent position as Managing Director of Construction Services at Berneslai Homes. Lee will begin his role at St Leger Homes in August this year.

Chris Margrave, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lee to St Leger Homes. I know that he brings with him a wealth of experience and a firm understanding of the social housing environment from his many years of delivering high quality services for tenants across our region.

“With the appointment of Lee and the recent launch of our Corporate Plan, which sets out our key priorities over the next five years, i believe we are in a great position to continue improving and making a real difference for our customers.”

Dave Wilkinson, Chair of the St Leger Homes Board, said: “Lee comes to us with a very strong track record of managing highly successful repairs and maintenance services for social housing tenants. I’m pleased he is joining us now as we lay down the foundations for the future with our new Corporate Plan and keep pushing to improve the essential services that we provide for people.”

Lee Winterbottom said: “I’m really excited to be joining St Leger Homes. I know this is an organisation that cares greatly about looking after its customers and providing the best possible services for everyone – and I am looking forward to playing my part in this.”