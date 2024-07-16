South Yorkshire IT and VoIP provider Jibba Jabba recruit Rich Davies as director

Leading South Yorkshire IT and VoIP provider Jibba Jabba is delighted to announce the new appointment of Director, Rich Davies.

Rich’s appointment comes after the Doncaster-based company has experienced a period of significant growth and new client wins. Joining the firm with more than 30 years’ experience across several professional services sectors, Rich joins as Director where he will be responsible for developing and executing a business development strategy, building long-lasting relationships with local organisations and utilising his networking skills to develop the company’s reputation. As well as managing the team and overseeing day-to-day operations, Rich will be working alongside the company’s Managing Director Ashley Harris in their proposed expansion of the firm as they plan to open a brand-new office in the Sheffield and Rotherham area. Rich has held senior business development roles at FluidOne (recently rebranded from Highlander) and The Sheffield Chamber of Commerce. Rich was also the owner of a social mediabusiness for almost 10 years where he executed campaigns for local non-league Football clubs Sheffield FC and Hallam FC as well as working with Sheffield based GB Boxing. As a long-standing business leader in Sheffield, Rich has enjoyed several voluntary roles including being an ambassador at the Institute of Directors and The Archer Project. He also holds a dual position with the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce as a council member and the nominations committee vice chair. Rich says: “I am genuinely excited to start my new role at Jibba Jabba. It’s an honour to be a part of an organisation that is truly going places and has an exciting future ahead of it. “It’s a fantastic time to join as we look to further build on the firm’s recent growth, and we plan for our expansion. “My vision is to make Jibba Jabba the brand name that people turn to for everything for IT, VoIP and Telecoms. “I have more than 30 years of experience, and pride myself in my networking and business development skills. I am looking forward to further building my South Yorkshire network and bringing those contacts into the company. “I feel like working at the firm has been a long-term plan in the making and I’d like to thank Ashley and the team for welcoming me. I look forward to my new role and building stronger relationships with South Yorkshire businesses.” Ashley Harris, Managing Director at Jibba Jabba, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rich to the team. He is a fantastic addition and has already hit the ground running with implementing a strong business development strategy. “We have an exciting future ahead, including an office expansion and more growth plans. “Rich’s business development expertise and skills within the sector are exactly what we need to move the company forward and we look forward to working with him.” Jibba Jabba provide leading IT and telecoms support and solutions for businesses across Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham, Leeds and London.