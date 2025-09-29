Second consultation underway on updated proposals for Whitestone Solar Farm in Doncaster.

The second round of consultation for Whitestone Solar Farm in Doncaster has begun and will run until October 28, 2025.

Anyone with an interest in the project, including residents, businesses, and stakeholders, is encouraged to review the updated plans and provide their feedback.

Green Nation, the developer behind the project, held a first round of consultation last autumn. In response to the feedback received, they made significant changes to the project design to address key issues, while balancing the need to produce homegrown, clean energy.

The updated masterplan and initial results of environmental assessments are now available for the community to provide their feedback.

Key project updates:

Panel reduction: Over one fourth of solar areas removed from the proposals, to create buffers for homes, villages, and public rights of way.

Component locations: The project masterplan now includes potential locations for key infrastructure as well as proposed landscaping to reduce potential visual impacts.

Community benefits: The developer is offering a community benefit fund of £400 per MW per year, potentially providing £300,000 annually or up to £18 million for the lifetime of the project to support local initiatives.

Draft Environmental Statement: The initial results of the Environmental Impact Assessment and proposals to mitigate potential impacts are included in the draft Environmental Statement.

How to get involved

Anyone can submit their written feedback by 11.59pm on October 28 through the following methods: omplete the digital feedback form at whitestonesolarfarm.co.uk; Complete a paper feedback form, available at public events or by request via the project’s contact details; send an email to [email protected]; write to Whitestone Solar Farm, Freepost SEC Newgate UK Local (no stamp required).

Whitestone is a proposed solar farm with associated battery storage that would be located in South Yorkshire between Rotherham and Doncaster and connect into the National Grid at the new Brinsworth Substation.

The project is being developed by Green Nation and Net Zero One Ltd and would make a significant contribution to national energy goals to reduce energy costs, support energy security and fight against climate change.

If consented, the project would generate approximately 750 MW of clean electricity – enough to power 250,000 homes or 35 large hospitals. The project is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and will require a Development Consent Order (DCO) from the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO and Founder of Green Nation and Director of Whitestone Net Zero Ltd, said: “I want to thank everyone who took part in the first consultation and encourage you to provide your feedback again in this second consultation on our updated proposals. Your feedback matters to us, and we look forward to hearing from you.”

The following public events have been arranged for those who wish to learn more:

Thursday, 2 October, 10am-2pm, Thurcroft Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall, S66 9DD

Friday, 3 October, 1pm-5pm, Todwick Village Hall, S26 1HJ

Saturday, 4 October, 10am-3pm, Conisbrough Ivanhoe Centre, DN12 3JX

Tuesday, 7 October, 3pm-7pm, Harthill Village Hall, S26 7YL

Wednesday, 8 October, 3pm-7pm, Ravenfield Parish Hall, S65 4PT

Tuesday, 14 October, 3pm-7pm, Ulley Village Hall, S26 3YD

Wednesday, 15 October, 12-4pm, Whiston Village Hall, S60 4HX.

A spokesman added: “Feedback from this statutory consultation will help shape the final proposals before the DCO application is submitted in 2026. All responses will be considered and reported as part of the application process.

For further information, please contact freephone: 0800 688 9936, email: [email protected] , website: whitestonesolarfarm.co.uk