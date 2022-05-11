Covers have been erected over alcohol, PayPoints and lotto tickets due to licensing issues ahead of the rescue deal.

Morrisons did not say when the issue will be resolved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McColl's on Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield.

A spokesperson said: “It is something impacting all stores and we are working at pace to apply for all the correct licenses”.

Morrisons will pay off McColl's £170m debts and take on all 1,160 shops, including 17 in South Yorkshire.

In Sheffield they are at: Rural Lane, Wisewood; Ecclesall Road South, Hutcliffe Wood Road, Margetson Crescent, Low Edges Road and Green Lane, Dronfield.

It has stores in Rotherham at Whitehill Lane; St John’s Green and Oaks Lane, Kimberworth Park; Broom Valley Road, Kilnhurst Road, Fleming Way and Wales Road.