Jobs: Travelodge is recruiting in Doncaster - including roles for Ukrainian refugees

The hotel chain is offering 700 positions across its UK hotels and estate including 15 jobs in Yorkshire.

As one of the UK’s biggest hotel chains, the firm says it welcomes applications from all candidates and is keen to offer jobs and a fresh start to Ukrainian refugees who have a right to work in the UK.

To apply for these jobs, visit www.travelodge.co.uk/careers

Travelodge is recruiting across Yorkshire.

Travelodge, the UK’s second largest hotel chain which operates 594 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain including 35 properties in Yorkshire, is looking to fill 15 positions immediately across the county in readiness for the summer ‘Staycation’ season.

A spokesman said: “Hospitality can offer a great career and Travelodge as an equal opportunities employer welcomes applications from all candidates, including Ukrainian refugees who need a fresh start and have a right to work in the UK.

“Travelodge is also committed to supporting parents by offering: jobs close to home, flexible working hours around the school run, a range of benefits and a path into management.”

The 15 jobs across the county’s Travelodge hotels are permanent and need to be filled immediately. These include:

● Hotel Manager

● Reception Team Member

● Housekeeping Team Member

Travelodge offers a great range of employee benefits and it is dedicated to developing its people and operates a successful in-house development programme called Aspire - which has helped hundreds of entry-level staff members successfully climb the career ladder into management.

Hannah Thomson, Travelodge Chief People Officer, said: “Hospitality is one of the world’s fastest growing industries and there has never been a better time than now to join a sector that can open a door to endless opportunities.

"We are gearing up for a busy 2022 summer season in Yorkshire, so if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest, as joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression.