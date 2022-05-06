The Digital Innovation Grant scheme will provide eligible businesses with grant funding worth between £1,000 and £5,000 to match fund digital projects worth up to £10,000.

Fifty percent of the project costs will be funded by the grant, which can be used to help businesses overcome barriers to growth by embracing digital technology.

Following previous funding calls, which saw over 100 businesses successfully receive a grant towards their digital project, the programme is now open to new applicants.

Firms in Doncaster are being urged to apply for grants.

Designed specifically to help businesses exploit new forms of digital technology, the scheme aims to help firms access new markets, promote their products and services more effectively as well as embrace new ways of working.

The closing date for applications is Friday 13 May, and the scheme is open to Small and Medium Sized businesses (SMEs) based in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Full application guidance and examples of eligible projects can be found on the scheme’s website https://www.enterprisingbarnsley.co.uk/digital-innovation-grants/.

Since its launch in August 2021, the Digital Innovation Grant funding has helped over 100 SMEs across South Yorkshire to access nearly £370,000 in grant funding.

The programme is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by Enterprising Barnsley, part of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Anna Smith, Senior Programme Manager, Enterprising Barnsley, said: “The way businesses embrace new forms of technology can often be transformational, resulting in new ways of working, stimulating growth and acting as a catalyst towards driving positive change.

"We are looking to support businesses in South Yorkshire that are embarking upon new digital projects to harness technology in new and innovative ways. The grant scheme supports a wide range of businesses including sole traders and home-based businesses.

“The key to making a good application is providing a strong business case, as well as illustrating how technology will help to overcome the challenges currently being faced.”