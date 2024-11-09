Homebuilder honours Remembrance Day in Doncaster with an array of poppies

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT
Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes is remembering the country’s fallen heroes this Armistice Day with the latest installation at its developments in South Yorkshire.

To mark the annual tribute to all those who lost their lives during the wars, Barratt Homes has attached large poppies to the lampposts at Penning Fold in Penistone, Thornberry Gardens in Dinnington and Lancaster Gardens in Doncaster.

In 2024, the Royal British Legion is remembering the courage of 1944, as this year marks the 80th anniversaries of momentous battles and turning points of the Second World War, including the D-Day landings, the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Residents and visitors to the new communities in the county are encouraged to walk past the poppies and think about all those who served in conflicts across the world ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday 11th November.

Homebuilder honours Remembrance Day in Doncaster with an array of poppies.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “As a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict, we have decorated our developments with poppies.

“During this time of remembrance, we hope the poppies will prompt South Yorkshire residents to take a moment of quiet reflection.”

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, and the annual Poppy Appeal is a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

