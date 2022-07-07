Fresh blow for Doncaster Sheffield Airport as second high-profile boss quits

Declan Maguire, aviation specialist at the Finningley based airport has announced he leaving to take up a new role.

His departure comes after the airport managing director Chris Harcombe decided to stand down from the job.

It also comes as the airport reels from the departure of Wizz Air with the budget airline cancelling all flights out of Doncaster and revealing it was pulling out of the airport following a bitter row with bosses.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been hit by a number of recent blows.

Announcing his exit on business networking websited LinkedIn, Mr Maguire said: “After seven years with Peel Airports I will be leaving DSA shortly and joining the talented team at York Aviation on August 1 as prinicipal consultant.”

Last month it was revealed that MD Mr Harcombe, who was appointed in early 2021, also announced his decision to go on business networking site LinkedIn.

In a post he wrote: “After more than 16 enjoyable years at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, I recently took the difficult decision to leave.

"It has been a privilege to have served as part of the leadership team of my hometown airport for the last five years.

“I'm so proud of what the whole team achieved during that time, particularly since 2013, delivering growth across all aspects of the business, building meaningful partnerships, consistently being ranked among the best airports in the UK, navigating the many and varied challenges along the way (including COVID) and making fantastic friendships along the way.

“It will be incredibly sad to leave a talented team of friends and colleagues and wish them all the very best in the future, but the time is right for me to take a rest, recharge and explore new challenges.

“Huge thanks to all that I have worked with and alongside over the last 16 years and those that have supported me and DSA during that time. I hope that our paths cross again in the future.”

In June, Wizz Air announced it was pulling out of Doncaster, saying that DSA had failed to meet the terms of its commercial agreement.