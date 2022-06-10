Doncaster Sheffield Airport managing director 'incredibly sad' after standing down

Chris Harcombe, who has worked at the airport in a variety of roles, stood down from his role as managing director earlier this year.

Details of his departure have only just come to light amid budget airline Wizz Air’s decision to pull out of the airport, cancelling dozens of flights and leaving hundreds of passengers’ holiday plans disrupted.

Mr Harcombe, who was appointed MD in early 2021, announced his decision to go on business networking site LinkedIn earlier this year, ahead of the Wizz Air announcement last Friday.

Chris Harcombe has stood down from his role as MD of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has not released any details about Mr Harcombe’s departure.

In a post he wrote: “After more than 16 enjoyable years at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, I recently took the difficult decision to leave.

"It has been a privilege to have served as part of the leadership team of my hometown airport for the last five years.

“I'm so proud of what the whole team achieved during that time, particularly since 2013, delivering growth across all aspects of the business, building meaningful partnerships, consistently being ranked among the best airports in the UK, navigating the many and varied challenges along the way (including COVID) and making fantastic friendships along the way.

“It will be incredibly sad to leave a talented team of friends and colleagues and wish them all the very best in the future, but the time is right for me to take a rest, recharge and explore new challenges.

“Huge thanks to all that I have worked with and alongside over the last 16 years and those that have supported me and DSA during that time. I hope that our paths cross again in the future.”

Formerly aviation development director, Mr Harcombe became managing director in January 2021 with responsibility across the business, including financial, operational and commercial performance. He joined the airport as a graudate trainee shortly after its 2005 opening.

At the time, Mr Harcombe said: “I am delighted to be appointed Managing Director where my focus will be on working to ensure our award-winning customer service is maintained throughout our terminal development programme, improving operational efficiency, financial and commercial performance.

“The Airport is a proud part of the local community and I am committed to providing responsible, sustainable growth. We are passionate about the regenerative impact Doncaster Sheffield has on the regional economy now and in the future.

“Although 2020 has been the most challenging year on record for the aviation industry, DSA has shown consistent growth over the past five years and we are determined to continue our progress and emerge stronger. Our airlines, TUI and Wizz Air, have both delivered new based aircraft in recent years, adding new destinations, increasing customer choice and creating jobs in our region. This year has also shown the dedication and resilience of our talented team and I am proud to work alongside them.”

Last week, Wizz Air announced it was pulling out of Doncaster, saying that DSA had failed to meet the terms of its commercial agreement.