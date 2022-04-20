Doncaster businessman wins a highly prestigious global marketing award

Paul Smith, Managing Director at MultiWebMarketing, based in Askern, has been named a marketing strategist of the year by Corporate America Today.

Mr Smith, who launched his company in the early 2000s, has won 25 industry awards over the past five years.

He sees the recent achievements of MultiWebMarketing’s as a team effort rather than an individual success.

He said: “I’m flattered but I’m grounded as well because without this team and without my clients then who would I be?

“I set the direction for the strategy but I need the team to deliver it and, of course, it’s their skills that are pushing the buttons – creating the adverts. I am just one component in that. I might be the top component, but I am still a component.”

Mr Smith is also proud that the award went to a local firm.

He said: “I don’t see it as any different to where the film stars were born. They could have been born in Pontefract and have made it to global stardom so, I think, where your business is, doesn’t reflect the skill you’ve got.”

MultiWebMarketing specialises in producing professional websites and a number of different marketing strategies to generate leads and revenue.

These include social media, marketing and advertising, Google ad campaigns and email marketing.