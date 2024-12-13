Doncaster Business Awards 2024: All the winners from this year's ceremony

Doncaster’s best businesses have been honoured at the annual, glittering Doncaster Business Awards ceremony.

Returning for its 26th year, the ceremony took place last night and once again honoured the brightest stars from across the city’s business community, making for yet another night of triumphant celebration.

Organised by the local Chamber of Commerce, the black-tie event was attended by around 900 people, all of whom gathered together at Doncaster Racecourse to enjoy an evening of glitz, glamour, and live entertainment.

Of course, the main attractions here were the actual awards themselves, 18 of which were handed out over the course of the ceremony in order to showcase all of the phenomenal things that have been achieved in our city over the past twelve months.

Recognising a number of outstanding firms and entrepreneurial individuals, there were dedicated trophies here for everyone from inspiring apprentices to promising new start-ups, exemplary employers, effective partnerships, compassionate charities, and fantastic SMEs that are punching well above their weight.

In each instance, the finalists underwent a rigorous selection process — which, in total, involved 80 expert judges — to ensure that the most deserving recipients were selected in each category.

These worthy winners were then announced at the awards ceremony with their accomplishments being proudly spotlighted in front of an audience of their peers.

As per tradition, there was also a special lifetime achievement prize, which this year was bestowed to Richard Sprenger, founder and chair of the market-leading firm Highfield.

Speaking about this, President of Doncaster Chamber, Fabian Braithwaite, said: “It was a privilege to present this accolade to Richard, who has done so much to put our city on the map and whose individual contributions cannot be understated.

"Indeed, over the course of his storied career, Richard has been a distinguished pilar of the community and a great ambassador for South Yorkshire on the international stage.

“In tough times like these, it’s helpful to have a reminder of what great businesses are capable of with the right captain at the helm and — in that sense — Richard can serve as an inspiration to us all.

"After all, under his direction, Highfield has gone from strength to strength and become one the UK’s biggest names in the education space. All while still keeping its roots planted firmly here in Doncaster.

“Meanwhile, he himself is recognised as one of the world’s leading authorities in food safety and is trusted around the globe for his expertise in that field.

"In addition to this, he is also regarded as a thought-leader, a valued collaborator and a kind mentor.

"For all of these reasons and more, the Chamber’s board of directors was proud to select Richard as the recipient of its 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. We could think of no one more deserving.”

Alongside the trophy presentations, guests at the 26th annual Doncaster Business Awards were also treated to live performances from an 8-piece band – featuring professionals from the West End - a delicious three-course meal, and a charity auction.

The proceeds from the latter —which were raised via bids for assorted luxury items, desirable memorabilia and getaways — will be donated to the Yorkshire Adoption Agency.

Reflecting on the ceremony as a whole, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, added: “A dependable highlight in the calendar, the Awards always showcases our city’s business community at its finest.

"And while the competition is fierce year after year, I must confess to being absolutely bowled over by the calibre of 2024’s various nominees and winners.

“The judges have selected some truly incredible organisations and entrepreneurs, all of whom are a credit to Doncaster.

"Indeed, the astounding entrepreneurialism, fierce tenacity, bold innovation, inspiring behaviour, and general excellence on display last night was quite something to behold.

“It was therefore an immense privilege to be in the room with everyone celebrating all of the exemplary success stories that are unfolding right here on our doorstep and it instilled with me great confidence about where Doncaster is heading in the future.

"With that said, I would like to thank everyone who made this inspiring evening possible, from our hosts at Doncaster Racecourse right through to our amazing roster of finalists, our generous sponsors and, of course, the fantastic team I am privileged to lead at the Chamber.”

The full list of finalists and winners from the 2024 Doncaster Business Awards (alongside the category sponsors) can be found below.

Winners are highlighted in BOLD

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by DN Colleges Group

Richard Sprenger, Chairman of Highfield – Winner

People’s Choice Award

Exceed Learning Partnership – Winner

Self-Employed Person of the Year (Sponsored by Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

Footballerz

Master Your Performance

Million Goals

Quinlan Couture Bridal

Willow & Semp HR Consultancy

Micro Business of the Year

Berjen LTD

D&K Accounting

Death by Fudge

Jiggle Staffing

Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services

Virtual Reality Machine Training

Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University)

Automated Analytics

BST Detectable Products

Clean N Bright

Dolphin ICT

Premier Partnership

Fiximer Ltd

Medium Business of the Year

Doncaster Racecourse

Holiday Inn Doncaster (A1)

Home Instead

Partners in Costs

Urban Burgers Group Ltd

Virtue Health Services

Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by TwentyFour IT Services)

Exceed Learning Partnership

Highfield Group

Keepmoat

Polypipe Building Products

Unipart Rail

Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored by the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub)

Certex – Liam Thorton

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) - Luke Staton

Keepmoat - Katherine Lyon

Kingswood - Bailey Wolstenholme

St Leger Homes - Ethan Hall

Yorkshire Adoption Agency - Megan Bratton

Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by Multiweb Marketing)

Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists

Mind Wellbeing CIC

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)

The Sleep Charity

TwentyFour IT Services

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Charity of the Year (Sponsored by Eco-Power Group)

Active Lives Active Communities

Changing Lives

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH)

Doncaster Housing for Young People

Flourish Enterprises

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care

Customer Service of the Year (Sponsored by Handelsbanken)

Berjen LTD

BST Detectable Products

Connectus Business Solutions

Fireplace Studio

RSPCA Doncaster (Rotherham and District Branch)

TwentyFour IT Services

Education Provider of the Year (Sponsored by Keepmoat)

DN Colleges Group

Doncaster UTC

Exceed Learning Partnership

Harrison College

Hill House School

Trinity Academy

Employer of the Year

Dolphin ICT

First Bus

Juratek LTD

St Leger Homes

Switalskis Solicitors

Yorkshire Adoption Agency

Green Business of the Year (Sponsored by the University of Sheffield)

Acacia Creative Studio

A W Aluminium LTD

Enviro Electronics

Euro Pool System

Highfield Group

Highland Carbon

Innovator of the Year

Ambispace LTD

Automated Analytics

BST Detectable Products

Godiva Hair & Wig Specialist

Jellybean Consultancy

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)

Local Impact of the Year (Sponsored by Westfield Health)

DN Colleges Group

Eco-Power Group

Enviro Electronics

First Bus

Stride Yorkshire

Today Publications

New Business of the Year (Sponsored by Launchpad)

Chef's Counter

Discover Financial

Highfield Coffee Social

Master Your Performance

Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services

Stride Yorkshire

Partnership of the Year

Active Fusion

Cast

Club Doncaster Foundation

Hybrid Air Vehicles

St Leger Homes

TwentyFour IT Services