Doncaster Business Awards 2024: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Returning for its 26th year, the ceremony took place last night and once again honoured the brightest stars from across the city’s business community, making for yet another night of triumphant celebration.
Organised by the local Chamber of Commerce, the black-tie event was attended by around 900 people, all of whom gathered together at Doncaster Racecourse to enjoy an evening of glitz, glamour, and live entertainment.
Of course, the main attractions here were the actual awards themselves, 18 of which were handed out over the course of the ceremony in order to showcase all of the phenomenal things that have been achieved in our city over the past twelve months.
Recognising a number of outstanding firms and entrepreneurial individuals, there were dedicated trophies here for everyone from inspiring apprentices to promising new start-ups, exemplary employers, effective partnerships, compassionate charities, and fantastic SMEs that are punching well above their weight.
In each instance, the finalists underwent a rigorous selection process — which, in total, involved 80 expert judges — to ensure that the most deserving recipients were selected in each category.
These worthy winners were then announced at the awards ceremony with their accomplishments being proudly spotlighted in front of an audience of their peers.
As per tradition, there was also a special lifetime achievement prize, which this year was bestowed to Richard Sprenger, founder and chair of the market-leading firm Highfield.
Speaking about this, President of Doncaster Chamber, Fabian Braithwaite, said: “It was a privilege to present this accolade to Richard, who has done so much to put our city on the map and whose individual contributions cannot be understated.
"Indeed, over the course of his storied career, Richard has been a distinguished pilar of the community and a great ambassador for South Yorkshire on the international stage.
“In tough times like these, it’s helpful to have a reminder of what great businesses are capable of with the right captain at the helm and — in that sense — Richard can serve as an inspiration to us all.
"After all, under his direction, Highfield has gone from strength to strength and become one the UK’s biggest names in the education space. All while still keeping its roots planted firmly here in Doncaster.
“Meanwhile, he himself is recognised as one of the world’s leading authorities in food safety and is trusted around the globe for his expertise in that field.
"In addition to this, he is also regarded as a thought-leader, a valued collaborator and a kind mentor.
"For all of these reasons and more, the Chamber’s board of directors was proud to select Richard as the recipient of its 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. We could think of no one more deserving.”
Alongside the trophy presentations, guests at the 26th annual Doncaster Business Awards were also treated to live performances from an 8-piece band – featuring professionals from the West End - a delicious three-course meal, and a charity auction.
The proceeds from the latter —which were raised via bids for assorted luxury items, desirable memorabilia and getaways — will be donated to the Yorkshire Adoption Agency.
Reflecting on the ceremony as a whole, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, added: “A dependable highlight in the calendar, the Awards always showcases our city’s business community at its finest.
"And while the competition is fierce year after year, I must confess to being absolutely bowled over by the calibre of 2024’s various nominees and winners.
“The judges have selected some truly incredible organisations and entrepreneurs, all of whom are a credit to Doncaster.
"Indeed, the astounding entrepreneurialism, fierce tenacity, bold innovation, inspiring behaviour, and general excellence on display last night was quite something to behold.
“It was therefore an immense privilege to be in the room with everyone celebrating all of the exemplary success stories that are unfolding right here on our doorstep and it instilled with me great confidence about where Doncaster is heading in the future.
"With that said, I would like to thank everyone who made this inspiring evening possible, from our hosts at Doncaster Racecourse right through to our amazing roster of finalists, our generous sponsors and, of course, the fantastic team I am privileged to lead at the Chamber.”
The full list of finalists and winners from the 2024 Doncaster Business Awards (alongside the category sponsors) can be found below.
Winners are highlighted in BOLD
Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by DN Colleges Group
Richard Sprenger, Chairman of Highfield – Winner
People’s Choice Award
Exceed Learning Partnership – Winner
Self-Employed Person of the Year (Sponsored by Yorkshire Wildlife Park)
Footballerz
Master Your Performance
Million Goals
Quinlan Couture Bridal
Willow & Semp HR Consultancy
Micro Business of the Year
Berjen LTD
D&K Accounting
Death by Fudge
Jiggle Staffing
Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services
Virtual Reality Machine Training
Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University)
Automated Analytics
BST Detectable Products
Clean N Bright
Dolphin ICT
Premier Partnership
Fiximer Ltd
Medium Business of the Year
Doncaster Racecourse
Holiday Inn Doncaster (A1)
Home Instead
Partners in Costs
Urban Burgers Group Ltd
Virtue Health Services
Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by TwentyFour IT Services)
Exceed Learning Partnership
Highfield Group
Keepmoat
Polypipe Building Products
Unipart Rail
Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored by the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub)
Certex – Liam Thorton
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) - Luke Staton
Keepmoat - Katherine Lyon
Kingswood - Bailey Wolstenholme
St Leger Homes - Ethan Hall
Yorkshire Adoption Agency - Megan Bratton
Campaign of the Year (Sponsored by Multiweb Marketing)
Godiva Hair Loss & Wig Specialists
Mind Wellbeing CIC
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH)
The Sleep Charity
TwentyFour IT Services
Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Charity of the Year (Sponsored by Eco-Power Group)
Active Lives Active Communities
Changing Lives
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH)
Doncaster Housing for Young People
Flourish Enterprises
Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care
Customer Service of the Year (Sponsored by Handelsbanken)
Berjen LTD
BST Detectable Products
Connectus Business Solutions
Fireplace Studio
RSPCA Doncaster (Rotherham and District Branch)
TwentyFour IT Services
Education Provider of the Year (Sponsored by Keepmoat)
DN Colleges Group
Doncaster UTC
Exceed Learning Partnership
Harrison College
Hill House School
Trinity Academy
Employer of the Year
Dolphin ICT
First Bus
Juratek LTD
St Leger Homes
Switalskis Solicitors
Yorkshire Adoption Agency
Green Business of the Year (Sponsored by the University of Sheffield)
Acacia Creative Studio
A W Aluminium LTD
Enviro Electronics
Euro Pool System
Highfield Group
Highland Carbon
Innovator of the Year
Ambispace LTD
Automated Analytics
BST Detectable Products
Godiva Hair & Wig Specialist
Jellybean Consultancy
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)
Local Impact of the Year (Sponsored by Westfield Health)
DN Colleges Group
Eco-Power Group
Enviro Electronics
First Bus
Stride Yorkshire
Today Publications
New Business of the Year (Sponsored by Launchpad)
Chef's Counter
Discover Financial
Highfield Coffee Social
Master Your Performance
Southwell-Kelly Recruitment Services
Stride Yorkshire
Partnership of the Year
Active Fusion
Cast
Club Doncaster Foundation
Hybrid Air Vehicles
St Leger Homes
TwentyFour IT Services
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.