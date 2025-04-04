Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One in eight working age people in Doncaster North and Doncaster Central are claiming disability benefits, new research suggests. In Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme the figure is one in ten, and in Conisbrough and Rawmarsh it is one in seven.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The think tank More in Common surveyed nearly 3,900 people in England, Scotland and Wales over a six-day period in March, and found 58 per cent of people believe the disability benefits cuts "are a bad idea".

Using figures from the Department for Work and Pensions and the Office for National Statistics, further analysis from the think tank and the poverty charity Joseph Rowntree Foundation found the upcoming disability benefit cuts will hit the most in Labour's heartlands across England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the Government announced reforms to the welfare system in the Spring Budget last month, including tightening eligibility for Personal Independence Payment, and replacing the Universal Credit Limited Capability for Work and Work-Related Activity with a new UC health element.

One in eight working age people in Doncaster on disability benefits, as charity warns cuts will drive more people into poverty.

The JRF said "the public wants a social security system that is there for them when they need it", and warned the cuts to disability benefits "will drive many more people deeper into poverty than will be helped into jobs".

The research suggests 13.7 per cent of the working age population in Doncaster North was claiming PIP or LCWRA benefits in August 2024 .

Meanwhile, 9.4 per cent of the population in England and Wales was claiming these benefits and may be affected by the planned welfare reforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysis of the figures by the JRF found constituencies where the Government's proposed cuts will likely hit the most are where the largest share of people are claiming working-age health-related benefits.

This share varied substantially across England and Wales – as it stood at 20.3 per cent in Liverpool Walton, compared to just 3.8 per cent in Mid Buckinghamshire.

And the 10 areas where the greatest proportion of people are claiming these benefits are led by Labour Members of Parliament.

Katie Schmuecker, principal policy adviser at the poverty charity Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: "It's little surprise that people think these deep cuts to disability benefits are a bad idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The public wants a social security system that is there for them when they need it, and that includes being sick or disabled."

She added the disability benefits cuts will impact former industrial and coastal constituencies the most, saying up to one in five working age adults rely on these payments in some areas.

She warned: "MPs must understand many of their constituents are already going without the essentials on a routine basis.

"These cuts will drive many more people deeper into poverty than will be helped into jobs by the Government's increased employment support."