Two award winners coming to Cast Comedy Club this June

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:35 BST
The monthly comedy club at Cast, Doncaster is back on Friday June 27 with a quintet of hilarious stand up performers.

Headlining the show is Seymour Mace, a two time Edinburgh Festival Best Show nominee and former City Life Comedian Of The Year.

He has appeared on Dave's One Night Stand, The Stand-Up Show, Hebburn, Comedy Lab, The World Stands Up and Clive Anderson's Chat Room.

He was also a regular character in BBC2's acclaimed Johnny Vegas sitcom Ideal and is described by The Scotsman as 'clever, rebellious, absurd and gloriously, gloriously silly’.

Opening the night is Sam Avery, a former Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year and City Life Comedian of the Year runner up.

Described as ‘quick witted and painfully funny’ by Metro, Sam is an award winning blogger and best selling author of the acclaimed Confessions Of A Learner Parent book.

Also appearing are Matthew Wheelwright, Kerry Robinson and Liam Tulley, whilst the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown is compere.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

