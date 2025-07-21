Excitement mounts as local residents get set for Seasider Attractions' summer party

Excitement is starting to mount as people from across the region are get ready to enjoy the wonderful coastline at a summer party for the popular Seasider buses.

Stagecoach East Midlands will be hosting a launch event on Thursday, July 31, from 11am until 5pm, at the Tower Gardens in Skegness, to celebrate the highly colourful and decorated Seasiders, alongside charity partner Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire.

Seasider events have been held since the fleet’s launch in 2014, and have become a popular local attraction. Activities at the launch will include a visit from Hattie the Community Playbus, magic shows, balloon-modelling, face-painting, Seasider prizes on the wheel-of-fortune, and music.

The event will also see the official launch of this year’s Seasiders Story Book – which is all about a treasure hunt, charity and friendship.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming so many local people to the Seasiders Summer Event. The Seasiders are a wonderful day out for the family at a great value price.

“People come from across our region and further afield to enjoy the ride and the colourful characters, who help to make a day out in Skegness such a special day for all the family.”

The total Seasider fleet now stands at 12: Scoop, Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly and Sweetie. From the Boating Lake, past the Pier, through to Fantasy Island, Hardy's Animal Farm and all the way to Chapel St Leonards, they mean you can hop on and off all day long and visit every attraction you can manage!

Flexible and great value fares are available from £3 single to £13 for a group of five to hop on and off all day.

The Skegness Seasiders are modern vehicles, using hybrid technology to support Stagecoach’s sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by up to 75%. Not only that, but they now have new top-deck seating, additional buggy space, modern destination blinds for better visibility, and next-stop announcements, making the customer experience better than ever! All this on top of the iconic Seasider Radio.

You can find out more about the Skegness Seasiders and watch their videos at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/skegness-seasiders.