In a moment guaranteed to upset his Scottish fans after trying haggis for the first time, he questions “how does anyone eat this?” as he struggles to keep it down. “It’s made my eyes water!”

In a clip sure to irritate people from Cornwall he calls scones with jam and cream an “English staple” but follows the Devon tradition of cream first.

Another dislike of Louis’ was baked beans, saying he “must be the only person in England that hates baked beans”.

Taste testing with Louis Tomlinson. CREDIT: LADbible

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dish that fared better during the episode was mac and cheese, with Louis saying he ate a lot of cheesy pasta during his childhood which is something he has passed on to his own son Freddie.

He also discussed how when he was touring he ate a lot of McDonalds, and how he wasn’t allowed Skittles as a child.

During the episode he also downs Beefeater gin and Jack Daniels, proclaiming Jack Daniels as his preferred shot of the two.

Thousands tuned into BBC1’s The One Show last night as Doncaster’s very own singing sensation and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson was the guest of honour.

Louis was the only studio guest on the programme and talked with former Boyzone boy band lead singer Ronan Keating and fellow presenter Alex Jones.

Visit the website https://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/news/doncaster-superstar-louis-tomlinson-talks-about-his-new-single-and-second-album-on-bbc1s-the-one-show-3835732 for more on that story.

Watch the episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3bfyRiPnLECREDIT: LADbible