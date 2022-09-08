Doncaster superstar Louis Tomlinson talks about his new single and second album on BBC1's The One Show
Thousands tuned into BBC1’s The One Show last night as Doncaster’s very own singing sensation and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson was the guest of honour.
Louis was the only studio guest on the programme and talked with former Boyzone boy band lead singer Ronan Keating and fellow presenter Alex Jones.
He was introduced, tongue in cheek, by Ronan as a former member of the world’s second best boy band, and Louis went on to say after finishing his world tour he had had his best professional year so far.
With Louis having 36 million Twitter followers the show was inundated with questions and he talked about becoming an uncle for the first time and his new single Bigger Than Me which Ronan said: “I love it, I can’t get the chorus out of my head.”
Louis said he was continuing to learn to play the guitar but would only perform on stage with it when he was confident.
He said: “I’m always learning as a song writer and because of age there is a bit more maturity in the writing.”
He said he was immensely proud of his second album Faith in the Future which is due out in November.
The new single Bigger Than Me is out now.
You can watch the whole interview and the single’s video on catchup.
Louis auditioned on the British music competition series The X Factor in 2010. After being eliminated as a solo performer, he was placed into a group with four other contestants, forming One Direction. One Direction went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.