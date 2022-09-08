Cazoo St Leger 2022: Supermodels Caprice and Jodie Kidd among revellers at Doncaster

Doncaster Racecourse was treated to some sunshine during the rain in the form of the pair who both donned spectacular outfits for the occasion and could be seen exploring the racecourse before the crowds filtered into the enclosures.

Jodie, 43, looked fantastic in a Tommy Hilfiger Houndstooth monochrome print dress with french sole flats and a Holland and Cooper White Blazer and was also joined by several friends at the first day of the famous Cazoo St Leger Festival.

A first timer at the event, Jodie was excited to be back at the races before the 2022 Flat season ends.

Jodie Kidd and Caprice have fun on the first day of the St Leger meeting.

Jodie said “Doncaster is so easy to get to from London, I can’t believe this is the first-time I’ve visited the St Leger Festival.

"This is such a special week in the Flat racing season and I’m really thrilled that I get to watch the world’s oldest Classic and final leg of the revered Triple Crown. As a real lover of horse racing, this has been on my bucket list.”

She continued, “I knew I was going to have a lovely day up here, but it has totally exceeded expectations! The track looks beautiful! I think the St Leger might have to be a regular visit for me from now on.”

Caprice, 50, captivated racegoers in a divine original vintage design from the White Isle, and Camilla Rose Millenary lilac statement hat and her hair was worn in her famous poker straight platinum blonde locks.

The pair sparkled in their stunning outfits.

Looking out from the balcony of her box in the Lazarus stand, Caprice could be heard praising the view and seen soaking up the atmosphere.

She said: ”My Mum had racehorses in California so I grew up on the tracks up until the age of ten. I have to say I have never seen a grass course before, because in the States it tends to be mainly on dirt tracks”

“It’s far more glamourous than I expected, because in Cali you show up in your shorts and sneakers. I can’t wait to see all the Ladies of Yorkshire don their finest for Ladies Day.”

Jodie’s tips (after spending some time reading the Racing Post and swotting up on the offerings), turned out to be gold, with everyone in the box including Caprice winning on the very first flutter!

The supermodels enjoyed a fun day out at Doncaster Racecourse.

Rachel Harwood of Doncaster Racecourse said: “We are seeing more interest in the Cazoo St Leger Festival than ever before, and it’s so fantastic to have both Jodie and Caprice in attendance today, we are thrilled to be hosting them.

"They join us during our last ever Wednesday meet at the festival, as from next year we will be moving the Cazoo St Leger Festival to take place Thursday to Sunday – so having them here today has made it even more special.”

Ladies Day is held on Thursday 8th September, followed by Doncaster Cup Day on Friday 9 the September at Doncaster Racecourse – for tickets and more information please visit https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/racing-highlights/st-leger-festival/