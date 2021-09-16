Village history group will host a fun retro games event that will bring back nostalgia

The Sprotbrough Village History Group is hosting a ‘Games We Used To Play’ afternoon on Friday, September 24, 2021.It will be hosted at the Sprotbrough Church Hall from 2pm to 4pm.Admission for the event is £2.

Elizabeth Reeve from the group, said: “All are welcome to our next meeting.“If you are interested in the history of Sprotbrough, would like to meet like minded people, would like to get to know other residents, or have specialist knowledge of Sprotbrough to share, why not come along?”People attending are urged to bring along anything you have that is related to the retro game theme.There will be introductions, discussion and refreshments at the meeting.